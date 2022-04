One of the concerns, when a business experiences significant growth over a long period of time, is that eventually the numbers will begin to plateau as you satisfy the market, and then even decline the moment consumers discover the competition. This appears to be the reality facing Netflix, a company synonymous with the concept of streaming, as the numbers now being reported for Q1 and Q2 of the fiscal year reflect a loss in subscribers, with potentially more bad news on the horizon.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO