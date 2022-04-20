An Earth Day like never before: First ‘Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z’ Saturday in Wilmington features huge range of activities
WILMINGTON — The first “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” is set for this Saturday in (and near) downtown Wilmington. This free event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. presented by Main Street Wilmington is a day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling with hands-on demonstrations, STEM activities, music,...www.wnewsj.com
Comments / 0