Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County continues pandemic recovery investments

By Daily Planet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHennepin County will convert two hotels into permanent affordable housing. The board allocated $5 million on Tuesday to acquire the properties and rehabilitate them. It’s anticipated that the new...

Related
Axios

Minority-owned businesses lag in pandemic recovery

Minority-owned small and medium sized businesses were more likely to close than the U.S. average, according to Meta's latest Global State of Small Business Report. Why it matters: The new research, released on Wednesday, adds to the evidence that the pandemic has disproportionately harmed minorities. By the numbers: 26% of...
SMALL BUSINESS
The DC Line

Housing advocates push for more vouchers, more accountability in upcoming budget

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget, released on March 16, includes over $1 billion to build, maintain and match DC residents with affordable housing. With the budget now up for DC Council review and debate, housing advocates — led by the Fair Budget Coalition — are pushing for increased money for several programs while also seeking guarantees that large allocations will be spent responsibly. These demands fall into the broad categories of increased funding for vouchers and subsidies, homeless services, and public housing; and improved oversight over long-term investments.
WASHINGTON, DC
KARE 11

Hennepin County deputies union sues over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Unions representing Hennepin County Deputies, as well as heavy equipment operators/mechanics and stationary engineers, are suing Hennepin County and asking for a temporary injunction to prevent a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees from going into effect April 4. According to the complaint filed in Hennepin County District...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KPVI Newschannel 6

$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
JOBS
MinnPost

Hennepin, Ramsey counties see ‘considerable’ population declines in 2021

Shannon Prather and Mary Jo Webster write in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota’s two largest urban counties saw striking population declines in 2021 after a decade of growth, according to new U.S. census data, likely due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions which upended college plans and accelerated retirements. Hennepin County’s population, which includes Minneapolis, dropped by nearly 13,900 last year and Ramsey County, which includes St. Paul, declined by 8,200 people, according to new census estimates released Thursday. In contrast, five suburban counties — Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Washington and Scott — experienced modest population growth ranging from 1,300 in Carver County to 4,100 in Washington County.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Nevada Appeal

Nevada adds 6,300 jobs as hospitality continues recovery

Nevada added 6,300 jobs in February as the leisure and hospitality sector continued to recover. More than half the jobs, 3,400, were in the hard-hit sector that supports Nevada’s tourism and gambling industry. As of the end of February, total employment in the Silver State was 1.343 million and...
NEVADA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staffing Push Fuels Debate Over How to Pay for It

Advocacy groups seek better data on costs, profits, ownership. The Biden administration’s push for federal nursing home staffing requirements has entered the rulemaking phase, and industry leaders, academics, and advocacy groups are asking the same questions: How much will it cost, and who’s going to pay for it?
HEALTH SERVICES
Axios

U.S. venture dollars recede after pandemic boom

The numbers are in: Venture capital deployment in the U.S. slumped in Q1, per the latest PitchBook data. Why it matters: This is largely a knock-on effect of the public market pullback that kicked off late last year. Companies are rethinking near-term public listing plans, and investors are recalibrating deal sizes — particularly when it comes to late-stage funding.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

What’s In the US DOT ‘Equity Action Plan’ — And What’s Missing

A new federal action plan to advance “equity” in the transportation realm includes concrete commitments to reform a transportation network that too often disenfranchises racially and socially marginalized people — but some advocates say those communities deserve a far more radical transformation. On April 14, US DOT...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour for U.S employees

(Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc said on Monday it would raise the minimum wage of its new and existing customer service, retail and inside sales employees to $20 an hour amid a tight labor market and rising inflation. In recent months, U.S. retailer Walmart, drugstore chain Walgreen...
BUSINESS

