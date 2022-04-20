Police on way to 1 shooting hear gunfire, go to 2nd shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two apparently unrelated fatal shootings in New Orleans were so close together that detectives on the way to the first heard gunfire from the second, went there, and found that alleged gunman, police said.

A total of two people were killed, three were wounded, and one person has been arrested, a Wednesday news release said.

The first shooting, reported at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, killed a male, wounded a female, and grazed a teenage girl. Police said no suspects have been identified in that case.

Detectives heading there heard gunshots and went to the scene of the second shooting, where they found two wounded men and detained a third man, police said. One wounded man died at a hospital.

The third man, 26-year-old Montreal Baham, was later arrested on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of stolen property, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Baham has an attorney who could speak for him. The Orleans Parish online court docket shows that he pleaded guilty in May 2021 to aggravated assault and was given a suspended six-month jail sentence with credit for time served. He was represented then by an attorney in the Orleans Parish Public Defender’s Office, which does not comment on cases that have not been resolved.

The coroner’s office will release the names of those who were killed, police said.