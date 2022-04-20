ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

PUTTING PANTHERS: Klein Oak Golfers Ready For Big 2022 Season

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THE LINKS FOR THE KLEIN OAK BOYS GOLF TEAM. The Panthers advanced to the Class 6A Region II Championship as a team. At the end of the two-day tournament, they finished 13th overall, finishing with a total score of 696 (+66). The group was...

Click2Houston.com

THE FAMILY BUSINESS: Randle’s Haack Following Family Legacy In Softball

SOFTBALL IS IN BROOKS HAACK’S DNA. Haack’s father, Kalum, coached the sport collegiately for 18 years and is in his 26th year leading the vaunted Katy High program, having won two State Championships and more than 700 games. Haack’s mother Leslie, the deputy superintendent of Katy ISD, coached...
KATY, TX
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Klein, TX
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Golf Roundup — Pottsboro's Reily, Gunter girls claim region titles

BULLARD — The best girls golfers in the region can be found on Highway 289 after Pottsboro’s Alli Reily defended her individual title at the Class 3A Region II tournament at Oak Hurst Golf Course while the Gunter Lady Tigers made program history by capturing the team title to advance to state for the first time. The Class 3A state tournament will be May 16-17 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. ...
GUNTER, TX
Click2Houston.com

SUPER SOPH: Nieves Has Versatility To Carry Cain

LELE NIEVES ISN’T SNEAKING UP ON ANYONE THIS SEASON. The Hurricanes had a breakout year in 2021, and Nieves had a lot to do with it. As a freshman, the lefty earned first-team, all-district honors. Her versatility is what makes her unique on the high school and select circuit. She can pitch, play the field and hit the cover off the ball.
CW33 NewsFix

Fighting For The Playoffs: Eaton Eagle Baseball

V.R. Eaton Eagles baseball is a couple of years removed from a state title now. The team has been fighting for their chance to get back to the playoffs and then back to the stage where they have made it all happen many, many times before. After a season full of strength last year, the team is doing their best to create another strong playoff push.
FORT WORTH, TX
Anjali Nair
KFDA

Tascosa Barsham and Pinkard sign to play College football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Tascosa High School, the Rebels held a signing day ceremony for Ashraf Barsham and Zaiquan Pinkard. Barsham, a 6-foot-4 guard, joins the Clarendon College Bulldogs. Pinkard who is a 6-foot-1 linebacker signed his commitment to play for Midway’s Inaugural Roster in Kentucky. As a...
AMARILLO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Midway alters spring football routine; Waco High has started, University May 2

Name a spring sport and somebody on the Central Texas high school landscape is playing it in meaningful competition this week. But football, of course, is ever present. Schools in classes 5A and 6A are eligible to hold spring practice in full pads. Here in McLennan County, one school has started, one school is getting ready to start and one school is making a strategic change to its spring routine.
WACO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton and Poteet send a combined 33 athletes to area meet

Despite the humid conditions, multiple members of the track and field teams from Jourdanton and Poteet were able to punch their ticket into the area meet. The two-day district meet wrapped up last Wednesday at Indian Stadium. After some solid performances, Jourdanton advanced 17 athletes to the next round. Poteet...
JOURDANTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

AIMING HIGH: Terry’s Mitchell Has Eyes On Making Family History

WHEN HE WAS FIVE YEARS OLD, TRUMAINE MITCHELL KNEW WHAT HE WANTED. “No one in my family went to college. I wanted to be the first one to do it,” the Terry High junior said. Since then, college has been at the forefront of Mitchell’s priorities. His mother, Sofia...
Click2Houston.com

NHRA Spring Nationals hitting Houston Raceway Park one final time

HOUSTON – Witness NHRA history for the final time at Houston Raceway Park! Several drag racing champions like John Force will be in attendance celebrating his 100th career win. He will be joined by his daughter Brittany Force as they both qualified in Houston in 2019, marking the first time for a father-daughter duo to do so. This is a great family-friendly event and there will be several activities on hand for everyone to enjoy including the action-packed racing. Click here to find out more information about this year’s NHRA Spring Nationals and how you can attend.
HOUSTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton Squaws trying for district title

After beating Cotulla 16-1 last Thursday night, Jourdanton is currently on an eight-game winning streak with the playoffs just around the corner. The Squaws (23-7, 11-1) hosted their final home game against Dilley Tuesday night and will finish up at Lytle this Friday to wrap up the regular season. At the time of pubevents. lication, Jourdanton was tied with Poth for first in District 27-3A.
LYTLE, TX
Laredo Morning Times

A look at the playoff picture for all Laredo teams

Here is where the playoff pictures sit for District 30-6A, 30-5A and TAPPS D2 District 4 through April 21. District 30-6A *Alexander8-2 *Eagle Pass8-3 *United7-3 *Nixon6-5 Del Rio4-6 United South2-7 LBJ0-9 *Indicates clinched playoff spot The playoff teams are set in District 30-6A after Nixon's 14-0 win over LBJ and Del Rio's 8-4 loss to Alexander on Wednesday night. This will be Nixon's first playoff appearance since 2005. If Alexander defeats LBJ on Friday it will lock up at least a share of the...
LAREDO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Lindsay Davis becomes Troup's all-time strikeout leader

TROUP — Lindsay Davis set the Troup High School career strikeout record in the Lady Tigers’ 4-1 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday. Davis, a McNeese State signee, struck out 18 batters in the game and now has 961 punchouts for her career. Troup honored three seniors before...
TROUP, TX

