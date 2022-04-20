ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Letter | Don't let drag show lead to censorship

captimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Editor: As a parent of a student at Middleton High School, and having graduated from there myself, I have no issues with the "drag queen" dance performance which took place as part of a fine arts program last week....

captimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
Society
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Drag Show#Racism#Middleton High School
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
NBC News

Black Lives Matter leaders condemn allegations of mismanaged funds

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are dismissing allegations that they mismanaged millions of dollars after a scathing New York Magazine report revealed that they had purchased a $6 million home in Southern California with donated funds. Patrisse Cullors, co-founder and former executive director of the Black Lives Matter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
The Charleston Press

Longtime White history professor, who had been making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the past, hung black doll from a cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom

Two weeks ago, we reported about an incident that happened mid-March during classes when a professor was caught on camera saying the N-word at least twice and calling his students morons. The professor knew that some of his students might be recording him, but he obviously didn’t care saying “If you’re recording me, I don’t care because I’m tired of it.” This incident sparked a lot of debate online and among the local community.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy