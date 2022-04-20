ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Hanford Site will activate sirens as part of a drill

By Madeleine Hagen
 2 days ago
RICHLAND, Wash. — On Thursday, April 21st, the US Department of Energy’s Hanford Site will activate emergency sirens.

According to a press release, the sirens will go off between 12:30 and 1:30 PM on Thursday in the 100 Area of the Hanford Site which is near the Columbia River, east of the Vernita Bridge and 27 miles north of Richland.

People near the area may hear the siren but no action is required.

Sirens will also be activated in the 200 Areas, located in the central portion of the Site, however, those sirens are usually not heard from off-site.

Officials said the announcement will alert “this is a drill message,” before and after the siren tone.

In the event of a real emergency, count officials in the region would activate the Emergency System to broadcast information to the public via local radio and television stations. In this instance, sirens along the Columbia River would go off, if necessary, to warn people nearby.

They said regular emergency drills and siren tests are conducted at the Hanford Site as a part of an ongoing program to test equipment, as well as train employees on emergency response procedures.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

