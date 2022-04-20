ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Salvation Army hosts Aprons and Angels dinner Banquet

By Ethan Reddish
Post-Searchlight
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have volunteered for the Salvation Army were honored last Thursday night at the Kirbo Center as part of the Salvation Army’s Aprons and Angels appreciation dinner. Roughly 120 volunteers showed up, though according to director Merreann McDonald, there were over 250 volunteers invited. “That was the largest turn-out we’ve...

