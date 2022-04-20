ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Man arrested in Ohio, charged with murder in 2021 Matney Park fatal shooting

By KCTV5 Staff
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have announced the arrest of a man accused in a 2021 murder at a Kansas City, Kansas park. Wyandotte County sheriff Daniel Soptic said that 22-year-old David Lamont Young has been...

Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his father during a police chase Monday in Blue Springs. Officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway around 5:30 a.m., after which Ong drove off, trying to evade police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
