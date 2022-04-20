Displaying items by tag: award

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

Earwood, Gibbs honored at NCMA awards gala

CONCORD — Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs were among those honored Tuesday night (April 19) at the North Carolina Motorsports Industry Ceremony presented by Fifth Third Bank at the Embassy Suites Ballroom.

Monday, 13 December 2021 13:07

RichmondCC’s Small Business Center director receives award

HAMLET — Richmond Community College's Small Business Center director, Butch Farrah, received an award from the North Carolina Community College Small Business Center for the assistance he provided in the start up of a new business.

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 17:01

FirstHealth nurse manager awarded by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

PINEHURST — Judith Russell, R.N., nurse manager, CCU, was recently awarded the Patriot Award, an award created by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees that have answered their nation’s call to duty.

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 12:56

FirstHealth Fitness Clinical Program Manager Tim Smith recognized by Medical Fitness Association

PINEHURST — FirstHealth Fitness Exercise is Medicine Clinic Program Manager Tim Smith recently earned the 2021 Southeast Rising Star Award by the Medical Fitness Association.

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 15:08

Richmond County Hospice, Inc. named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Hospice has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

Thursday, 26 August 2021 11:27

UNCP graduate Taja Glasco earns national student veteran leadership award

PEMBROKE — Taja Glasco struggled to find her footing when she enrolled at UNC Pembroke following her career as a pharmacy specialist in the Army.

Monday, 21 June 2021 16:53

MRH-Richmond Wound Care & Hyperbarics Center recognized with national award for excellence in wound healing for 7th consecutive year

ROCKINGHAM — The Wound Care & Hyperbarics program at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond has received a national award for continued excellence in wound healing, scoring in the top 10 percent of eligible wound care centers. This is the seventh year in a row that the MRH-Richmond Wound Care program has earned this distinction.

Friday, 30 April 2021 16:24

Dr. Laura Staal wins Board of Governors 2021 Award for Excellence in Teaching

PEMBROKE— Hannah Middleton reached a crossroads during her sophomore year at UNCP. She began questioning whether a career in teaching was in her future.

