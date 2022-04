Asked and answered: Answering a federal judge’s question of “who paid the bribes” in the House Bill 6 scandal, attorneys for FirstEnergy Corp. shareholders said Wednesday they believe it’s former FirstEnergy CEO Charles Jones, the former chief executive officer, and Michael Dowling, who led the company’s lobbying efforts. As John Caniglia reports, the shareholders’ lawyers said in a court filing that Jones and Dowling “devised and orchestrated” FirstEnergy’s payments to ex-House Speaker Larry Householder and Ohio’s former chief utilities regulator Sam Randazzo. All four men deny any wrongdoing. To date, only Householder has been charged with a crime.

OHIO STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO