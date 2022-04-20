ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

VCSO on the scene of bailout at 6755 US 77 South

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AYEb_0fEoJC5N00

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Victoria County Deputy Sheriffs began working a bailout at 6755 US 77 South.

A truck, transporting undocumented immigrants, fled from a deputy sheriff and crashed through a fence. Officials have several subjects in custody. Others fled into the brush. According to a post on the VCSO Facebook page, the scene was still active around 10 a.m.

If you witness any suspicious persons in the area, please report it to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. The post stated most subjects will stay hidden until law enforcement leave the area. They will then tend to make their way to a highway to get to their final destination.

VCSO encourages all in the area to lock their homes and vehicles. Officials will turn over the detained subjects to the US Border Patrol.

Victoria County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photo. You can find more news and updates on their Facebook page.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 1

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria woman dies in car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – 26-year-old Skye Valdez, from Victoria, died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, in a car crash while traveling north on Highway 59. According to Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with Texas Highway Patrol, Valdez was 5 miles southwest of Edna when the crash occurred. Miguel says that Valdez was the only occupant in the 2005 Ford Focus when she left the roadway and hit an embankment causing her car to overturn multiple times. She was ejected from the vehicle and was declared deceased at Citizens Medical Center at 9:31 am on April 3, 2022.
VICTORIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD mourns the loss of employee

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced the passing of one of its longtime employees. The department’s Facebook post stated Yadira Ramos, 40 passed away on April 17, Easter Sunday. Police said Ramos was the Administrative Secretary for the Criminal Investigations Division. Weslaco Police described her as a loving wife, a strong mother, […]
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
KLTV

Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading authorities in Smith County on a pursuit overnight. According to the Bullard Police Department, at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US 69 inside the city limits of Bullard. When the sergeant approached the vehicle on the passenger side, the driver sped away and a pursuit began.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Texans to see 'empty store shelves' this weekend due to Abbott border inspections

Texans will start seeing empty shelves at grocery stores this weekend due to delays caused by Gov. Greg Abbott's increased border inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico. Roughly $150 million worth of fruit and vegetables were stalled south of the U.S.-Mexico border, the Texas International Produce Association reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Vcso Facebook#The Us Border Patrol#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Inst
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Undercover operation ends with 15 arrests

(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD arrests probationary police officer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department announced today that a probationary police officer has been arrested. The arrest happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Jake Salas has been charged with Hindering Apprehension.  According to a news release, Salas is said to have provided information to a suspect who was being sought by MPD for arrest. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Grand Jury Indicts San Angelo Woman for Possession of Meth in the County Jail

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman was indicted in February by a Tom Green County grand jury for bringing a controlled substance into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. On November 19, 2021, Heidi Hensley was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for possession of a controlled substance. Hensley was processed and then housed in the F-3 unit of the jail. The next day, an officer received information that Hensley was in possession of narcotics. The officer spoke with an unnamed inmate in the housing unit who stated that Heidi Hensley had 2 grams of dope and was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Two identified, arrested from bailout South of Ganado

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provided an update at 10:41 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a bailout that occurred Tuesday South of Ganado. At approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officials stopped a vehicle. They identified two of the occupants as those from the bailout on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested all occupants. They also charged the driver in connection with human trafficking.
GANADO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two arrested after drive-by shootings in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday. According to a release, officers responded to Charles Street in Rio Grande City on Sunday around 1:44 a.m. in reference to a drive-by shooting. Two people told police that they heard gunshots outside of […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: MPD probationary officer told suspect to ‘hide’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Midland Police Department announced it had arrested a probationary officer accused of helping a wanted suspect avoid arrest. Jake Salas and his wife, Beatrice Salas, have both been charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Known Felon. Another person, identified as Iris Parrish, is also facing the same charge.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy