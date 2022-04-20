VCSO on the scene of bailout at 6755 US 77 South

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Victoria County Deputy Sheriffs began working a bailout at 6755 US 77 South.

A truck, transporting undocumented immigrants, fled from a deputy sheriff and crashed through a fence. Officials have several subjects in custody. Others fled into the brush. According to a post on the VCSO Facebook page, the scene was still active around 10 a.m.

If you witness any suspicious persons in the area, please report it to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. The post stated most subjects will stay hidden until law enforcement leave the area. They will then tend to make their way to a highway to get to their final destination.

VCSO encourages all in the area to lock their homes and vehicles. Officials will turn over the detained subjects to the US Border Patrol.

Victoria County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photo. You can find more news and updates on their Facebook page.

