The City of Naples is taking a look at its current parking ordinance as some advocate to get rid of street parking altogether. Naples Police Chief Tom Weschler says there are dangers to street parking. The road should have enough room for traffic to go in both directions, but cars parked on both sides of the street often make that impossible. According to Weschler, this is a safety hazard if an emergency arises.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO