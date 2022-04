A local food delivery driver has been arrested after police say he was speeding while driving drunk with an open container of alcohol in his car. Iowa City Police say they pulled over 29-year-old Philip Zieser of South Linn Street just after 11:45 Friday night near the intersection of Dubuque Street and Foster Road. Zieser was reportedly driving 49 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. He alleged showed signs of intoxication and had an open container of alcohol on the floorboard. Police say he failed field sobriety tests and registered a breath alcohol level of .158%.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 27 DAYS AGO