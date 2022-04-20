ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Deepwater Horizon caused ‘ecosystem-scale injury’

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiq2f_0fEoIaBK00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig, located on the Macondo Project in the Gulf of Mexico, exploded, killing 11 people and spewing 210 million gallons of oil for 87 days. Considered the largest marine oil spill in history, this disaster had far reaching environmental impacts, but the largest impact in Bay County was its economic impacts.

“You could really feel the effect of the oil spill,” said Jessica Bibza, who worked out of Pensacola as a Florida and Alabama policy specialist at the National Wildlife Foundation at the time of the spill. Beaches and restaurants were empty and, while she said there were plenty of boats still on the water, none were recreational. They were all working on cleanup.

“The economy and ecology are really intricately tied together,” said Bibza. “People come to Florida for our clean water, our beautiful beaches, our abundant fishing.”

While the brunt of the environmental impacts were not felt locally, it was not a local injury, said Mel Landry, Louisiana restoration area lead for NOAA. The spill was an “ecosystem-scale injury,” he said, for which there was no way of calculating the effects on any one species. Instead, they had to calculate the effects on the whole of the Gulf of Mexico.

Ten years later, the 15,000-speices ecoystem is still recovering, and will be for decades to come, he said.

“There were so many species affected,” said Bibza. Bibza’s report, “10 Species, 10 Years Later,” outlines 10 of the most at-risk species due the oil spill.

Bibza said that the oil spill affected the reproductive rates of several long-lifed species including Bryde’s whales, bottlenose dolphins, and sea turtles, some of which are still alive today. “When you only have a handful of individuals in a population, the loss of even a few,” said Bibza, “the reduced calving over just a few generations is going to be dramatic.”

Jessica Bibza talks about how the oil spill affected Bryde’s whales and bottlenose dolphins.

Bibza also mentioned the butterfly effect of the Louisiana wetland erosion, accelerated by the oil spill. The wetlands, which are the main source of food for the bottlenose dolphins, were already seeing erosion, she said. The oil spill sped up that erosion by about 50% for the first three years after the spill, but is now back to its baseline rate of erosion.

Fisheries took a delayed toll, she said. “When the oil spill was going on, and in the immediate aftermath, a lot of fisheries were shutdown to harvest, and there was actually a short term pulse in the fish stock,” said Bibza. Over time, studies showed that the impact of the oil spill elimated large amounts of fish larvae, devastating the populations of these species as well.

Research out of the University of Southern Florida released last week found trace amounts of oil in the majority of fish living in the Gulf. “It’s not to the point of where it’s dangerous and not safe for consumption, but it does show a lingering impact,” said Bibza. But the truth is, there is a lot of oil floating around the ocean and there is no way to be sure that it is a direct result of the Deepwater Horizon spill, she said.

Jessica Bibza talks about how the oil spill affected fisheries.

Research also showed that the spill had a larger effect than meets the eye. By combining the oil with ultaviolet light, Igal Berenshtein and his team was able to capture photographs of toxic concentrations of invisible oil left over from the oil spill covering an area 30% larger than original satellite images showed.

“Oil spills are more than meets the eye, meaning that they extend further, both in time and in space, beyond what is captured with satellites” said Berenshtein, a post doctoral associate researching ecosystem remodeling at the University of Miami.

Bibza said that there were lot of unintended consequences as a result of clean-up efforts. “As crews went out onto beaches to try and clean up the oil, they ended up damaging the dunes in the process,” she said. This, along with burning oil-coated sargassam seaweed—home to communities of adolecent sea turtle—in the gulf were necessary steps in preventing further oil damage.

“It was a tragedy but it was an unintended consequence and they had to get rid of the oil before it reached the shore and affected even more species,” she said.

After long legal disputes and settlements following the spill, restoration is just getting started, said Bibza. There have been a number of oyster restoration and water quality projects that will, in turn, improve the sea grass health and help rebuild the ecosystem.

With promising steps made regarding restoration, Berenshtein said that it is important to learn from events like this because they may have more far reaching affects over time. Much of the oil in the Gulf is transported with the Gulf Stream into the Atlantic Ocean, he said. More studies are needed to track the longterm effects of the oil spill, he added.

Experts say that environmental policy has been on a downward slope.

“In the aftermath of the oil spills there were a number of reccommendations made and studies commisioned for an improvement and under the Obama administration a lot of those recommendations were put into practice,” said Bibza. “But, unfortunately, under our current administration, those regulations and reccommendations are slowly being dismantled and walked back.”

Jessica Bibza talks about how the oil spill affected sea turtles.

But its future holds promise.

Last year, the House of Representative passed the Protecting and Securing Florida’s Coastline Act, a bill permanently banning offshore drilling off of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also been known to oppose the expansion of offshore drilling.

Many projects in Bay County funded by settlement money from the Deepwater Horizon spill, or adminstered under the Natural Resource Damage Assessment or the RESTORE Act are dedicated to diversifying its economy. There are also environmental restoration efforts including restoring offshore reefs, scallop populations and oyster habitats, and improving boating ramps.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision are implementing the following projects in the Bay County area:

  1. Artificial Reef Creation and Restoration Project (NRDA) – provides grant funding through FWC to the City of Mexico Beach and Bay County to deploy nearshore and offshore reefs in state waters.
  2. Scallop Enhancement Project (NRDA) – provides funding to FWC to enhance scallop populations in St. Joe Bay, as well as, trying to restore scallop populations in St. Andrew’s Bay and Pensacola Bay/Santa Rosa Sound to self-sustaining populations that would support recreational harvest.
  3. Boat Access Improvement Project (NRDA) – provides grant funding through FWC to local governments to improve existing boat ramps. For the Panama City region there are three ramps: 1) City of Mexico Beach Marina, 2) Panama City’s St. Andrew’s Marina, and 3) City of Parker’s Earl Gilbert Dock and Boat Ramp. The work at these three locations have been completed.
  4. Oyster Reef Habitat Restoration in St. Andrew’s Bay (NFWF) – provides funding to FWC to restore oyster habitat in west bay.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
City
Mexico Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Panama City, FL
Accidents
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Spill#Oil Rig#Oil Drilling#Oil Well#Accident#Wmbb#Noaa
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

How Florida residents could end up paying for the GOP’s war with Disney over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Efforts by Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis to revoke Disney World’s decades-old governing agreement could force local governments to raise taxes for thousands of residents in neighbouring counties who are forced to shoulder hundreds of millions of dollars in Disney’s debt obligations, according to local officials.The state’s Republican-dominated state legislature is likely to quickly approve a measure during a special legislative session that would eliminate the governing structure for the company’s sprawling theme park properties in 2023. It passed the state Senate on 20 April.Florida officials warn that dissolving the Reedy Creek Development District – which the Walt...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunbathing crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base in Florida

Planes at a US Navy base in Florida had to be rerouted after a sunbathing crocodile wouldn’t leave the runway.Naval Air Station Key West, in South Florida, posted a photo of the seven-foot, 110-lb reptile on Monday. According to the base, the croc was simply enjoying the sun too much to move.“This airfield resident was soaking up some sun on one of our runways recently and didn’t want to budge,” NAS wrote on Facebook. “Wildlife Biologist Rosa Gonzales had to call in reinforcement from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation to move the stubborn American crocodile outside the fence line.”Officials at...
ANIMALS
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy