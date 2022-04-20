Displaying items by tag: NFL

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

Earwood, Gibbs honored at NCMA awards gala

CONCORD — Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs were among those honored Tuesday night (April 19) at the North Carolina Motorsports Industry Ceremony presented by Fifth Third Bank at the Embassy Suites Ballroom.

Monday, 21 February 2022 18:20

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Quick achieves success on the field at Richmond Senior, N.C. State, in NFL

The youngest of nine children, Michael Anthony Quick was born May 14, 1959 in Hamlet, North Carolina, and attended Hamlet schools before graduating from Richmond Senior High School.

Sunday, 13 February 2022 15:25

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ellerbe excels on the gridiron in football career

As we await Super Bowl LVI, we can proudly bask over another Richmond County native who, like Perry Williams, has two Super Bowl rings (XLVII-2013 & LII-2018). Hamlet native, Dannell Ellerbe shares another similarity with Williams in also being a two-sport star in football and track.

Monday, 07 October 2019 12:34

'MATTer of Opinion' Sports Column: Quarterback position could define Panthers' future

Who would have thought that the minute Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and the Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning took the field in Super Bowl 50, they would both be playing in their last meaningful game?

Friday, 13 September 2019 18:56

'MATTer of Opinion' Sports Column: NBA overtaking the NFL in popularity

Professional sports are comparable to any other type of entertainment.

Monday, 09 September 2019 14:27

'MATTer of Opinion' Sports Column: Antonio Brown gets what he wants...again

When Antonio Brown mocked Mike Tomlin as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach was addressing the superstar wide receiver going AWOL, it should have been the seminal moment of his NFL career.

Monday, 12 August 2019 17:28

'MATTer of Opinion' Sports Column: Stephen Ross gets a pass that Colin Kaepernick never did

Here was Colin Kaepernick's political statement in the National Football League, at least when he was still in the National Football League: He began to take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem. He did that and other players did that along with him in solidarity, and eventually the President of the United States called them SOBs because of it. The others didn't lose their jobs, at least not permanently. Kaepernick, who once had a pass in the air to win a Super Bowl for the 49ers, sure did.

The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
Polygon

NFL football goes VR on PlayStation, Quest this fall

The National Football League is taking a stab at first-person football again. Eighteen years after NFL 2K5 toyed with the concept, the league and developer StatusPro are making NFL Pro Era, the first American football video game for virtual reality headsets. Launching this fall, NFL Pro Era will be available for Meta Quest and PlayStation VR headsets.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars GM Has Shocking Admission About No. 1 Pick

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 1 selection of Trevor Lawrence was a forgone conclusion months before the draft. But now with just a few days leading up to this year’s selection progress, the Jags’ top pick is still a mystery. When asked who the organization will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
purplePTSD.com

Flashback Friday – Oh, What a Season! The Best Vikings Draft Class

The 2007 Minnesota Vikings draft class was arguably the best in the history of the organization. That, of course, was the draft that produced Adrian Peterson, one of the best running backs of all time. However, it takes more than one superstar to make a winning draft. A winning draft class also takes into account the value a team gets based on a draft pick. The less a team gives up to get a player, the better the value.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Making Scheduling History In 2022

The NFL won’t release its schedule for the 2022 season until May 12, but we now know that multiple games will be played on Christmas. In fact, the NFL plans on making history this holiday season. Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcasting, revealed that the league plans on having a triple-header on Christmas.
NFL
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Remembering local legend Daryle Lamonica

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley continues to reflect on the life and legacy of local sports legend, Daryle Lamonica. Lamonica was a former Quarterback at Clovis High and an Oakland Raider. Lamonica was at the center of a lot of key moments in the history of professional football, even competing on the sport’s […]
FRESNO, CA
ClutchPoints

NFL makes historic decision on airing Christmas Day games

The NFL has announced that they will air three games on Christmas Day in 2022, per B/R Gridiron and John Breech. https://twitter.com/brgridiron/status/1517660315164590080. As stated in the tweet, this will be the first occurrence in NFL history of three games on Christmas Day. Thanksgiving has been a longtime annual tradition, as the league does very well ratings-wise on that holiday.
NFL
