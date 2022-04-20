Displaying items by tag: NFL

Earwood, Gibbs honored at NCMA awards gala

CONCORD — Rockingham Dragway owner Steve Earwood and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs were among those honored Tuesday night (April 19) at the North Carolina Motorsports Industry Ceremony presented by Fifth Third Bank at the Embassy Suites Ballroom.

Published in Local Sports

Tagged under

Monday, 21 February 2022 18:20

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Quick achieves success on the field at Richmond Senior, N.C. State, in NFL

The youngest of nine children, Michael Anthony Quick was born May 14, 1959 in Hamlet, North Carolina, and attended Hamlet schools before graduating from Richmond Senior High School.

Published in Lifestyle

Sunday, 13 February 2022 15:25

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ellerbe excels on the gridiron in football career

As we await Super Bowl LVI, we can proudly bask over another Richmond County native who, like Perry Williams, has two Super Bowl rings (XLVII-2013 & LII-2018). Hamlet native, Dannell Ellerbe shares another similarity with Williams in also being a two-sport star in football and track.

Published in Lifestyle

Monday, 07 October 2019 12:34

'MATTer of Opinion' Sports Column: Quarterback position could define Panthers' future

Who would have thought that the minute Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and the Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning took the field in Super Bowl 50, they would both be playing in their last meaningful game?

Published in Local Sports

Tagged under

Friday, 13 September 2019 18:56

'MATTer of Opinion' Sports Column: NBA overtaking the NFL in popularity

Professional sports are comparable to any other type of entertainment.

Published in Local Sports

Tagged under

Monday, 09 September 2019 14:27

'MATTer of Opinion' Sports Column: Antonio Brown gets what he wants...again

When Antonio Brown mocked Mike Tomlin as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach was addressing the superstar wide receiver going AWOL, it should have been the seminal moment of his NFL career.

Published in Local Sports

Tagged under

Monday, 12 August 2019 17:28

'MATTer of Opinion' Sports Column: Stephen Ross gets a pass that Colin Kaepernick never did

Here was Colin Kaepernick's political statement in the National Football League, at least when he was still in the National Football League: He began to take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem. He did that and other players did that along with him in solidarity, and eventually the President of the United States called them SOBs because of it. The others didn't lose their jobs, at least not permanently. Kaepernick, who once had a pass in the air to win a Super Bowl for the 49ers, sure did.

Published in Local Sports

Tagged under