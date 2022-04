A TikTok video has gone viral after a user shared her secret “life hack” to score a $2 burrito at Chipotle.“Life hack for when you’re hungry and a little broke,” TikTok user Hannah Hutson wrote in the video. In the clip, which has since gained more than 489,000 views on the app, Hutson instructs her followers to order a pinto bean and cheese burrito, and Chipotle employees will charge the two toppings as side orders. “It’s literally $1.94 and it slaps I order it even when I have $$$” she said.A burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill — an American...

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO