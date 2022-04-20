Rochester Man Clocked At 84 MPH On Local Street
Maplethorpe pleaded guilty last Friday and was ordered to pay a total of...fun1043.com
Maplethorpe pleaded guilty last Friday and was ordered to pay a total of...fun1043.com
103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://1039thedoc.com
Comments / 0