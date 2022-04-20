ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Clocked At 84 MPH On Local Street

By Kim David
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maplethorpe pleaded guilty last Friday and was ordered to pay a total of...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for shots fired incident at Dewey Ave Walmart

Principe was arraigned in Greece Town Court. Investigators are still working to identify the other suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the GPD tip line at 585-581-4016, or the GPD Criminal Investigation Division at 585-581-4000. Tips can also be sent via email to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.
ROCHESTER, NY
Sasquatch 107.7

Another Popular Restaurant In Rochester Is Closing

The news is coming as a shock to the community but unfortunately, another long-standing restaurant is closing for good in Rochester, Minnesota. Carlos O'Kelly's is Closing in Rochester, Minnesota. According to a story that KTTC posted on Tuesday, April 19th, Carlos O'Kelly's on the frontage road at 4825 Hwy. 52...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man found in Dodge County field with his 4-year-old is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation. Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazing Rochester Restaurant Is Finally Reopening On Tuesday

Love free food? A new(ish) restaurant is having its grand opening in Rochester, Minnesota and if you are one of the first few people through the doors on Tuesday, you are eating pretty well (and free!) for a year. I'll share their big freebie promotion below just for all of you foodies and a few fun photos of the new space.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Warnings in Prior Lake after overnight burglaries

The Prior Lake Police Department is sharing safety tips with local residents after a series of residential burglaries were reported Monday. The incidents occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. in neighborhoods located near Highway 13 and 150th Street and County Road 42 and Crest Avenue, according to police. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KROC News

A Child Was the Victim of a Deadly Traffic Incident in SW MN

Wabasso, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in southwestern Minnesota are investigating a deadly collision involving a vehicle and a child. A news release issued by the Redwood County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to what was reported as a vehicle versus child incident just before 6 PM on Friday. It states the child later died from his injuries.
WABASSO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Former Downtown Rochester Hot Spot Facing Demolition

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A building in downtown Rochester that was a hot spot for locals and visitors for decades until it closed several years ago may soon disappear. The City Council Monday approved the planned demolition of the former Michael’s restaurant building, located at 15 Broadway Ave S., as part of an apparent plan to redevelop the site.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy