Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM MDT TONIGHT FOR AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will continue through the evening hours for areas along/east of the central mountain chain. Strong to high winds will continue to impact all of northern and central New Mexico while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. Though winds will not be nearly as strong as today, critical fire weather conditions will persist Saturday across all of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia/Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains until midnight tonight, then again late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 70 mph this afternoon, shifting west at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph this evening. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent through this evening and 8 to 13 percent Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO