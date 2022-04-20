ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dewey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for north central South Dakota. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Aberdeen.
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 959 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frankfort, or near Redfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Frankfort around 1005 PM CDT. Camrose Colony around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Turton and Conde. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPINK COUNTY, SD
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Century, FL
Escambia County, FL
Cars
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Collingsworth, Hemphill, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collingsworth; Hemphill; Wheeler THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS COLLINGSWORTH HEMPHILL WHEELER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRISCOE, CANADIAN, DOZIER, GLAZIER, LAKE MARVIN, LELA, LUTIE, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, TWITTY, WELLINGTON, AND WHEELER.
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing dramatically this evening and will continue to decrease overnight. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing dramatically this evening and will continue to decrease overnight. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 20:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have diminished below advisory criteria across southwest Colorado. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing dramatically this evening and will continue to decrease overnight. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR THE LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY IN APACHE COUNTY. Wind speeds will continue to rapidly decrease this evening and relative humidity values have risen well above Red Flag Warning criteria. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, northwestern Butte and northeastern Crook Counties through 915 PM MDT At 833 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Two Top Butte to 10 miles east of Colony. Movement was north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Two Top Butte around 840 PM MDT. Haystack Buttes around 850 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Crow Buttes, Redig, Harding and East Short Pines. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING West/northwest winds were slowly decreasing this evening and will be below advisory thresholds by 9 PM MDT. Saturday afternoon will be windy again, almost as windy as today, and again from the west or northwest.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches and ice accumulations as high as one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...From Noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ Saturday to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Power outages are possible.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Fall River; Oglala Lakota; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Custer County in southwestern South Dakota Northwestern Oglala Lakota County in southwestern South Dakota Northeastern Fall River County in southwestern South Dakota South central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 911 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Argyle to 4 miles southeast of Maverick Junction, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hot Springs and Maverick Junction around 915 PM MDT. Oral around 920 PM MDT. Buffalo Gap around 925 PM MDT. Pringle around 930 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Custer, Blue Bell, Stockade Lake, Mount Coolidge, Legion Lake, Sylvan Lake, Custer State Park, Black Hills Playhouse, Center Lake, State Game Lodge and Black Elk Peak. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Gregory, Charles Mix, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay Counties. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 5 AM CDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM MDT TONIGHT FOR AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will continue through the evening hours for areas along/east of the central mountain chain. Strong to high winds will continue to impact all of northern and central New Mexico while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. Though winds will not be nearly as strong as today, critical fire weather conditions will persist Saturday across all of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia/Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains until midnight tonight, then again late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 70 mph this afternoon, shifting west at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph this evening. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent through this evening and 8 to 13 percent Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy