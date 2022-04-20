ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beadle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beadle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BEADLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central South Dakota.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beadle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beadle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BEADLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central South Dakota.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing dramatically this evening and will continue to decrease overnight. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Collingsworth, Hemphill, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collingsworth; Hemphill; Wheeler THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS COLLINGSWORTH HEMPHILL WHEELER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRISCOE, CANADIAN, DOZIER, GLAZIER, LAKE MARVIN, LELA, LUTIE, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, TWITTY, WELLINGTON, AND WHEELER.
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR THE LITTLE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY IN APACHE COUNTY. Wind speeds will continue to rapidly decrease this evening and relative humidity values have risen well above Red Flag Warning criteria. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 20:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have diminished below advisory criteria across southwest Colorado. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing dramatically this evening and will continue to decrease overnight. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING West/northwest winds were slowly decreasing this evening and will be below advisory thresholds by 9 PM MDT. Saturday afternoon will be windy again, almost as windy as today, and again from the west or northwest.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, northwestern Butte and northeastern Crook Counties through 915 PM MDT At 833 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Two Top Butte to 10 miles east of Colony. Movement was north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Two Top Butte around 840 PM MDT. Haystack Buttes around 850 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Crow Buttes, Redig, Harding and East Short Pines. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. North wind 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially over Powder River Pass and Granite Pass. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to whiteout conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts, including snowmobilers, can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Davison; Douglas; Hutchinson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Brule, Douglas, Aurora, Davison and Hutchinson Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 5 AM CDT Saturday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM MDT TONIGHT FOR AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, INCLUDING VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A widespread extreme and potentially catastrophic fire weather event will continue through the evening hours for areas along/east of the central mountain chain. Strong to high winds will continue to impact all of northern and central New Mexico while the very dry and unstable conditions persist. Though winds will not be nearly as strong as today, critical fire weather conditions will persist Saturday across all of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia/Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains until midnight tonight, then again late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 70 mph this afternoon, shifting west at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph this evening. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent through this evening and 8 to 13 percent Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hanson, Jerauld, Sanborn, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hanson; Jerauld; Sanborn; Turner WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jerauld, Sanborn, Hanson and Turner Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 5 AM CDT Saturday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated stronger winds are possible near any thunderstorms tonight. The strong winds will also lead to elevated fire danger, especially on Saturday.
HANSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches and ice accumulations as high as one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...From Noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ Saturday to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Power outages are possible.
GRANT COUNTY, ND

