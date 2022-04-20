ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

A look at the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Lovers of music can begin making plans after the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra released their 2022-2023 season schedule.

This year’s theme is “We’re playing for YOU!” as the orchestra will spotlight the symphony’s own talented musicians. Season tickets are available now at the Hulman Center. Those who purchase a season pass before May 13 can get in on the early bird discount. New season ticket holders can qualify for a Buy-One-Get-One for half price deal when purchasing two tickets in the same section.

Season ticket holders get to use the same seat for all five shows, and also are granted early access to special event tickets, discounts at the THSO store, invitations to exclusive receptions and more. Here is a look at what is planned for the 2022-2023 season.

I Love a Piano with Tony DeSare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkb85_0fEoFH4U00
(Image of Tony Desare courtesy THSO)

The season will open Sep. 24 with the return of a Terre Haute favorite, Tony DeSare. Described as a triple-threat singer, pianist, and songwriter, DeSare takes the audience on a journey that celebrates timeless piano legends who have become the cornerstones of pop music. The program highlights favorite tunes from Elton John, Ray Charles, John Lennon, and of course the piano man himself Billy Joel. This show will also go on the road the following night to the Paris Center of Fine Arts in Illinois for an encore presentation.

Dance Around the World featuring THSO Principal Keyboard,
Timothy Stephenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCx2o_0fEoFH4U00
(Image of Timothy Stephenson courtesy THSO)

Described as an evening made for dance-lovers and toe-tappers, the season’s second event focuses on the art of dance with dances from Czech and Hungarian heritage, Jazz and Blues, and even Highland folk dancing featured. This concert features Kodaly’s Dances of Galanta, Kilar’s Orawa, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, and Florence Price’s extraordinary Piano Concerto performed by the THSO’s own Timothy Stephenson. Much of Price’s superb music was hidden away in an attic, unknown and unperformed, until it was discovered less than three decades ago. Her Piano Concerto is filled with American dance rhythms and is sure to get you out of your seat! Dance Around the World will be held Nov. 5.

Joyful Holidays with Caroline Goodwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pr6GR_0fEoFH4U00
(Image of Caroline Goodwin courtesy THSO)

The start of December brings a taste of the holidays to the orchestra with this beloved annual tradition that embraces the season with holiday classics. Terre Haute native and accomplished soprano Caroline Goodwin will take the stage as the featured Guest Artist in this years show after appearing in a short cameo appearance last year. Joyful Holidays will take place Dec. 3.

Musical Treasures

Moving into 2023, the Orchestra will host a night with a variety of GREAT music, with many styles and periods drawn from audience requests, familiar favorites, and works featuring the THSO musicians. Among the pieces included are: Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody No. 1, Fauré’s Sicilienne, Rossini’s The Silken Ladder, Smetana’s The Moldau, Mendelssohn’s Fingal’s Cave Overture, Coates’ Knightsbridge March, and even a struttin’ tuba solo! The Musical Treasures show will be performed on April 1, 2023.

Brahms & Tchaikovsky featuring THSO Concertmaster Elina Rubio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267NFM_0fEoFH4U00

The final performance of the 2022-2023 season will feature Elina Rubio, who debuted with the THSO as the new concertmaster while playing solos in Scheherazade in 2021. Here Elina will be featured in Brahms’ Violin Concerto. The show will also feature Coleridge-Taylor’s light and effervescent Danse Nègre and Tchaikovsky’s thrilling Symphony No. 4!

Individual event tickets will be available beginning in August, for more information, or to purchase season tickets visit the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s website or call (812) 237-3737.

