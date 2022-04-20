Part of Pearl Street closed due to cave in
VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A section of Pearl Street in Vicksburg was shutdown on Tuesday, April 19, due to a pavement cave in.Road closures in Hattiesburg for April 20
Drivers will be rerouted to Speed Street until the road is fixed.
The Vicksburg Daily News reported there is no estimated time on when the road will be repaired or fully reopened.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0