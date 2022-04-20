Part of Pearl Street closed due to cave in

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A section of Pearl Street in Vicksburg was shutdown on Tuesday, April 19, due to a pavement cave in.

Drivers will be rerouted to Speed Street until the road is fixed.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported there is no estimated time on when the road will be repaired or fully reopened.

