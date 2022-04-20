ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Angels broadcasters get duped by fake Gerrit Cole story during Astros game

By Matt Young
 2 days ago
Relief pitcher Jose Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels laughs in the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 21, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

While the Angels were piling up runs against the Astros in Tuesday night’s 7-2 win, Anaheim’s radio broadcasters went on an unfortunate tangent. Going through some scores around the league, the Angels’ play-by-place voice mentioned the rough night experienced by the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, who walked five batters and didn’t even make it out of the second inning.

Then, he fell hook, line and sinker for a fake tweet from New York Porch Sports , a popular parody account with nearly 15,000 followers that often tricks people with its yellow logo stylized to resemble the New York Post logo.

“He had promised to an underprivileged school in New York before that ballgame that he would donate 600 MacBooks if he went 2 innings or more tonight in that ballgame,” Terry Smith said during the Angels’ five-run fifth inning. “Certainly a nice gesture on his part. He ended up getting taken out of the game going an inning and two-thirds.”

Not realizing that his partner, or someone in his ear, had just gotten that information from the sports version of The Onion, Angels color commentator Mark Gubicza chimed in with a shocked, “Wow.”

This isn't the first time someone's gotten Porched. In March, NBC's The Today Show fell for a fake tweet from New York Porch Sports that Major League Baseball was outlawing bunts.

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

