Olde Towne Craft Market set for May 14

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Clinton leaders announced the May Olde Towne Craft Market will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Mother’s Day Parade will take place at 9:30 a.m.

If you would like to apply to be a vendor, you can apply online . In order to be a vendor at the event, all items must be handcrafted.

If you have any questions or need more information, reach out to Main Street Clinton at 601-924-5472.

