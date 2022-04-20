Olde Towne Craft Market set for May 14
CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Clinton leaders announced the May Olde Towne Craft Market will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Mother’s Day Parade will take place at 9:30 a.m.Stolen Yogi Bear statue found in Mississippi
If you would like to apply to be a vendor, you can apply online . In order to be a vendor at the event, all items must be handcrafted.
If you have any questions or need more information, reach out to Main Street Clinton at 601-924-5472.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0