Brocton Man Arrested on Auto Stripping Warrant from Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Several people were arrested Friday morning in Stockton, one due to assault with a deadly weapon and one for resisting arrest, said the Stockton Police Department. The assault with a deadly weapon arrest took place on West Charter Way in the Seaport District of Stockton around 10:52 a.m. The male victim, a 53-year-old, was working at a local business when he told the suspect to leave the property. The suspect chased the victim with a knife and proceeded to throw rocks at another woman. When officers arrived, the suspect refused to drop his weapon and a less-than-lethal shotgun was used to take the suspect into custody. The man arrested was 37-year-old Antonio Matiaz Perez on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. The second incident took place in Stockton on East Marsh Street in the Park District around 12:10 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the area for reports of a disturbance. When officers found the suspect, 60-year-old Paul Clipper, he was armed with a crowbar. The suspect refused to drop his weapon and approached the responding officers. Once again, a less-than-lethal shotgun was used to take the suspect into custody. Clipper was arrested for resisting arrest.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO