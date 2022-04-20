A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Over Alleged 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO