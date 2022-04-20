ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Over Alleged 2021 Shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article4:00 PM PT -- A$AP was just released from LAPD headquarters and whisked away in an SUV. 1:43 PM PT -- Rocky has almost been processed and we're told his bond was set at $550,000 ... an amount he'll post soon to be released. 11:24 AM PT -- Cops...

Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
thebrag.com

A$AP Bari reportedly accuses A$AP Relli of snitching on A$AP Rocky

After the shocking arrest of A$AP Rocky this morning, one member of A$AP Mob has accused another member of snitching. The rapper was arrested at LAX this morning for his alleged involvement in shooting that happened in November of last year. Rocky was detained at the airport as he arrived from Barbados, where had been on holiday with his partner Rihanna.
Rihanna
