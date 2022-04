TikTok user @paprikapup recently posted a video of her two dogs, Paprika and Nutmeg, together at home. In the clip, which has amassed over six million views, Nutmeg walks into the shot with her bowl in her mouth and paws towards the couch. The canine then jumps onto the sofa, still holding her empty food bowl, and starts to settle down to rest.

PETS ・ 16 DAYS AGO