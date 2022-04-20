ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Model: The Hawthorne with Unfinished Basement Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is...

elkodaily.com

yankodesign.com

Home Tool modular furniture is a kitchen, work area, closet space saver

When you live in a small space like condos or tiny apartments, modular furniture is something that you’re always on the lookout for. While not everything will fit into the aesthetic I’m trying to go for and some may be too expensive for my tastes, I’m always on the lookout for inspiration and the “maybe someday so let’s put it in the inspiration box” things that I see talented designers and architects are putting out there. This kitchen/living room/work area module is definitely in the latter category.
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

The Property Brothers Renovated This House in 2014—Here's What It's Like Today

It’s Sunday night, you’ve just finished doing the dishes and it’s *finally* time to settle in bed and binge your favorite show: Property Brothers. Ah yes, we never tire of watching Jonathan and Drew Scott buy, renovate and outfit a home on HGTV. And, if you’re anything like us, you’re probably wondering: What happens to these properties after the episode airs? Well, in the case of Beatriz and Brandon, a couple featured in season six of the show, you list your home as a vacation rental in Buckhead, Atlanta.
TV & VIDEOS
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

The Reason Why Open Concept Homes Are Going Out of Style

When I was seven years old, my parents decided to make some serious renovations to our childhood home. Partly because my little brother was born and with only one shower between the five of us (and barely any hallway separating our bedrooms) they knew it was time for an upgrade. As they drew out the floor plan for the upgraded second floor, along with an expanded television room and wrap-around deck, my parents also decided it was time to scrap the wall between our kitchen and dining room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yankodesign.com

Best space-saving designs for tiny homes

Let’s be honest, our modern urban homes can be quite cramped! Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. Or on the other hand, if you’ve decided to join the tiny home movement, and now reside in a tiny home, you still need designs that perfectly fit into it! And we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving products that promise to do exactly that. From a modular chair that transforms into a small workspace to a space-saving exercise bike that doubles up as a piece of furniture – these nifty designs are all you need to make the most of the limited space in your tiny home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

This Amazon Home Decor Collection Made of Natural Materials Will Refresh Your Minimalist Space

Keeping up with home design trends can be overwhelming and costly. But one interior style you can't go wrong with is minimalism. Prioritizing functionality and utilizing neutral colors and simple forms, the minimalist style provides a calm and fresh space that's free of clutter. However, executing a minimalist home that's also full of character is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon has an under-the-radar storefront that's packed with unique home decor made from natural materials to complete your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN

