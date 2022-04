Workers flocked to co-working spaces and offices in commuter towns in March as staff chose to work locally rather than make longer commutes, data shows.Flexible office space provider IWG said it had seen a 91% rise in attendance in Maidenhead in March compared with the month before, while other offices also saw big rises.Hemel Hempstead, up 81%, Aylesbury (46%) and Chertsey (34%) proved more popular over the month than in February.“The shift to more flexible ways of working in the heart of local communities is happening fast and is irreversible,” said IWG chief executive Mark Dixon.“The data shows not only...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO