ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CNN+ may be warning sign for streamed news

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

CNN’s new streaming service CNN+ is off to a slower start than executives at the network had hoped, raising new questions about the future of the paid, subscription-based vertical — and more broadly how much consumers are willing to invest in streamed news.

The launch of CNN+ is just the latest push by a major cable provider into streaming, as industry insiders and network leaders prepare themselves for a future increasingly characterized by cable cord-cutting.

CNN has played down reports of a stumbling start to its multimillion-dollar investment in streaming, saying it is pleased with how the launch has gone and dismissing early reports suggesting the new venture is in trouble as premature.

“After only three weeks of being available to customers, CNN+ is one of the top news subscription services on the market,” a spokesperson for the network told The Hill this week. “We remain very happy with CNN+’s performance to date and are proud of what our teams have built.”

But Axios on Tuesday reported that all plans for external marketing spending for CNN+ had been halted by the newly formed WarnerMedia Discovery conglomerate, after it had only obtained more than 150,000 subscribers. Its goal is to have 2 million subscribers within its first year.

The network had planned to spend a reported $300 million on launching the service, including a sizable marketing investment that features commercials on cable plugging top talent it has poached from rival networks like Fox News and NBC in recent months.

TimeWarner’s sale to Discovery certainly complicated the launching of CNN+, as did the ousting of Jeff Zucker as CNN president due to a personal conduct scandal just months before the streaming service came online.

More broadly, CNN’s stumbles could give pause to other news organizations as they decide where to allocate resource.

“When you’re in the cable news business already, differentiating what the streaming customer is going to get for paying that extra money for streaming is important,” said Mark Lukasiewicz, a former network executive and now dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University. “I’m not sure anybody has demonstrated in the news space what that is.”

CNN promoted its new service by making splashy hires like anchors Chris Wallace from Fox and Kasie Hunt from NBC. It rewarded some of its more well-known and long-standing hosts on cable like Don Lemon, Wolf Blitzer and Brian Stelter with daily or weekly shows.

The network has supplemented its news programs on streaming with feature and lifestyle series and programs featuring hosts like Rex Chapman and Eva Longoria.

Yet some of the early reviews of the content on CNN+ have been mixed at best, with an early criticism in New York Magazine’s “Vulture” section crowing in a headline “CNN+ Has Quibi Vibes,” — a reference to the infamous and short-lived video news streaming service that started during the pandemic but failed due to lack of subscribers.

“While it’s clear CNN’s leaders have pressed pause on CNN+ I think it’s too early, by a long shot, to call CNN+ another Quibi,” Lukasiewicz said. “Undoubtedly the rollout for CNN+ has been bumpy … the content itself is ultimately what matters and the business model around the content.”

Rick Sanchez, a former CNN anchor fired in 2010 who has since launched a podcast company for English-speaking Latino Americans, said in order for CNN’s streaming service to be successful, network leaders need to rethink the network’s brand and mission.

“What streaming viewers and the future consumers of news want is great content that is relatable to them,” Sanchez said. “Not ‘Oh we got this person from another network and they’re going to be a CNN person now, isn’t that cool?”

Other networks have gone about their strategy for streaming in different ways. NBC does not charge for its streaming service, NBC News Now.

“The streaming audience at this moment tends to be a younger audience. The average age tends to be in their early 40s. They tend to, right now, watch on television-like devices if not an actual TV,” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, during a recent discussion with the Poynter Institute.

“Our thesis with NBC News Now is that as people cut the cord, as people look for news and information not on linear or cable television but in other places, they’re not signaling that they don’t want news. They just want it in a different place and a different way,” he added.

Fox News Media, one of the first networks to launch into the streaming realm, does charge for its service and has relied in recent months on a slate of series hosted by top talent to grow the platform.

Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corp, said during an earnings call last fall the total subscriber count for Fox Nation was up nearly 25 percent compared to the previous quarter. Fox has repeatedly declined to publicize its subscription numbers for its streaming service.

“It sure seems like overall paying for streaming news is a tough sell for the consumer,” said Mike Smith, professor of information technology and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University. “This is a classic case of disruptive change in an industry in the sense that you’ve got an organization that has been operating with a certain set of processes and business models and it can be really hard to change those processes to do what they need to do in the news business.”

Rachel Adler, a television agent at agency CAA, told Variety following the last presidential election that she’s seen a trend of more media outlets attempting to base content on new platforms less on news of the day and more on expertise of individual journalists.

“They have a captive audience and want to ensure they’ve created some loyalty that’s not just built on the chaos of the news cycle but on the network’s talent and programming,” Adler said.

The circumstances surrounding CNN’s foray into streaming this spring, Lukasiewicz noted, “is pretty unique.”

“You have a change of ownership that occurred in the eleventh hour of planning for CNN+ and a dramatic and pretty messy change of leadership,” he said. “If I ask you what first comes to mind when you think CNN? The answer is breaking news … a lot of it (CNN+) falls into the ‘extra’ genre. So you have to wonder if that doesn’t lead to some confusion in the audience about what they’re getting and why they need a CNN+.”

Comments / 4

Jim Schmitt
2d ago

Who would want to pay for FAKE NEWS. Most people don't even watch if it's free.They HATE NO CREDIBILITY LEFT.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Kasie Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#News Media#Fox News#Nbc#News Anchor#Axios#Warnermedia Discovery
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'Doomed' CNN+ is 'under review' after just 150,000 signed up: New bosses at Warner Bros Discovery 'fire network's CFO and halt all marketing spending for the struggling streaming service'

The struggling news streaming service CNN+ appears doomed as bosses at its newly formed parent company slash its marketing budget and consider rolling the infant service into HBO Max, according to a new report. CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, which formed through a merger earlier this month, has slashed...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

David Muir is no stranger to challenging work situations but his latest move had fans seriously worried. The World News Tonight star has flown to Ukraine to report on the tragic war situation with Russia. David took to Instagram to update his followers with a heartbreaking update as he tried...
WORLD
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

544K+
Followers
66K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy