Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donates to Kiwanis bike helmet project

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donated $500 to the Kiwanis bike helmet project. “We have teamed up with the Kiwanis on this project for years because it holds a special place in our hearts,” said Melanie Petty. “Trevor was one of the first recipients of a bike helmet when they started this program. What an amazing gift they have provided 3rd graders over the years!”

All of the money raised during the fund’s annual golf tournament are returned back to the community that Trevor loved for the things that were important to him. This year’s 14th Annual TFred Memorial Golf Tournament is just two short months away. It will be held on Saturday, June 18th at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Melanie said, “Although the tournament is full, we are still taking donations for our silent auction. Food will be served throughout the day so stop by to bid on the large array of auction items, have some lunch and visit with us! We look forward to a great day of family, friends and golf!!”

