Applications open for $25K grant to build dog parks across Tenn.

The Boyd Foundation has opened applications for its Dog Park Dash initiative, which will provide 20 communities in Tennessee with a grant to build a new dog park in 2022.

The Dog Park Dash is in its final year. The initiative was launched in 2018 by Randy and Jenny Boyd with the Boyd Foundation — who pledged $3 million to build 100 dog parks across the state. So far, 83 communities have been awarded local grants.

"Our goal has always been to make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in the nation, and after this year, our Tennessee Dog Park Dash will have added or enhanced 100 dog parks across the state putting us well on our way," said Randy Boyd, co-founder of The Boyd Foundation. "Jenny and I are amazed at how our Tennessee communities have rallied together to improve their communities for our residents and their pets."

Communities of all sizes are invited to apply for a $25,000 grant to help build a new dog park or enhance an existing dog park. Applications can be filled out online until May 31 .

The Boyd Foundation said winners will be announced by July 20, 2022.