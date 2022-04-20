ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Part of Johnston Road in Guilderland to close

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Part of Johnston Road in Guilderland will be closed starting on Thursday, April 21. The Albany County Department of Public Works said about 500 feet of Johnston Road just south of Windsor Court will be closed to traffic.

The closure is due to construction on that section of road. The Department of Public Works said the closure is expected to be in place for one week.

A signed detour has been put in place using Route 20 (Western Avenue), Route 155 (State Farm Road), and County Routes 203/306 (Normanskill Road). The detour is about nine miles long.

The county said shorter, unsigned detour routes for local destinations on town roads are also available. Albany County would like to thank its residents in advance for their patience while the road is under construction.

