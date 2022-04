WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly two dozen community resource coordinators will be appointed to schools as a result of partnerships with three area nonprofits. Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, Voyage, and Leading Into New Communities (LINC) have partnered with Port City United, an initiative formed in New Hanover County to interrupt youth violence and provide outreach for youth and families in the community, to provide the community resource coordinators.

