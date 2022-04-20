ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

Columbia man charged in connection to wife’s murder

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder in connection to the death of his wife. According to the Columbia Police Department, 36-year-old Ellis John...

www.wdam.com

