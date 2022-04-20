ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

MAPS accepts January donations

merrillfotonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following donations were approved and/or accepted at the Jan. 16 Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Directors meeting:. A donation of water bottles, pens, and chewing gum from Oneida County Health Department Tobacco Coalition valued at $4,640.00 for MAPS students to use as part of the Water Bottle Outreach...

merrillfotonews.com

WSAW

Portage County woman takes initiative to help clean her communtiy

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Portage County woman fed up with the amount of garage she noticed on her runs, hopes the community will come together on Earth Day. Laurie Moyer created the hashtag #PoCoTrashTag. She hopes people will take pride in cleaning up the county and share their hard work on social media. She said found some inspiration on other social media platforms that used a similar concept, but she was the first to start it in Portage County.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Estacada News

Celebrate Dia Del Nino Saturday at the library

Crafts, a free book and other fun is on the agenda to fete children, books and reading The Estacada community can mark Dia Del Nino/Children's Day and Book Day with a big celebration of kids, books and reading at the Estacada Public Library. The fun is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the library at 825 N.W. Wade St. and celebrates children, books and literacy from around the world. Children can decorate a sugar skull and take a kit with them for other crafts from different countries. There will be free picture books for children, while supplies last. Kids can make a pinwheel to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month, marked in April. This year's slogan is "Every Child Safe. Every Community Aware." The library garden already is ringed with shiny blue and silver pinwheels to mark the month. The event is organized by the Estacada Public Library, Todos Juntos and other community partners. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ESTACADA, OR
Salina Post

KWU announces $100,000 gift from Elden V. Miller family

A long-time supporter of Kansas Wesleyan has shown its generosity once more, as KWU announced a $100,000 gift from the Elden V. Miller family Wednesday. The gift will go towards KWU’s Music campaign, edging the university closer to its $4.5 million goal. “The Elden V. Miller family has a...
CHARITIES
Eagle Newspapers

Town of Onondaga archery program returns

ONONDAGA — A few notable images come to mind when you hear the word “archer.” Hawkeye, Legolas, Artemis, Katniss Everdeen, and even a cartoon fox from Disney’s rendition of Robin Hood. But archery is not reserved for fictional characters, historical figures, or hunters of any era. Recreational archery is a hobby enjoyed by millions of people world-wide, and it’s something that the Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation Department is offering for youth and adults to try!
ONONDAGA, NY

