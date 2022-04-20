Maple Grove Foundation donates for grant writer

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has been awarded $60,000 in grant funding from the Noren Foundation, which is a private foundation. The funds are designated for the purchase of nine new Metro crash carts which are designed for the specific purpose of being used in a code blue and for the professional development and training of staff with Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) technology.
