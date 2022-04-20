ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Thank God, the Era of Goop-Style Snacks Is Ending

By Nico Avalle
Bon Appétit
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Junk Food, Redefined, our new collection of snack recommendations, recipes, and perspectives that celebrate an undervalued food group. Read all the stories here. What’s an adaptogen? Who makes the best gummy candies? Will this can of soda actually change my life? These are the...

www.bonappetit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Goop#Snacks#Good Food#Food Drink
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Should You Really Refrigerate Bread?

When it comes to properly storing food, it seems there are so many myths about what belongs where. Some produce is stored in the pantry, while other types should be refrigerated. Some people store their butter on the kitchen counter, while others choose to keep it cold. The same thing goes for syrup, where the sugar and water content can make all the difference (via Cornell Mushroom Blog). It seems common among food items that, for proper storage guidance, it simply depends on who you ask.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Why We Always Take Another Bite of Ice Cream, According to a Food Scientist

Some people have ice in their veins. Sarah Masoni’s got ice cream in her blood. Seriously. Masoni, who works with companies and entrepreneurs to develop new products at Oregon’s Food Innovation Center, figures she’s helped create around 100 ice creams, ranging from the uber-gourmet to the utterly quirky. She’s an award-winning dairy judge (yes, it’s a thing). She worked as a USDA cheese grader. And she comes from a family of dairymen, including her father, a professor of food microbiology who took the family on a 1970s research tour of European farmstead cheesemakers in an orange VW camper he called Cheddar.
OREGON STATE
30Seconds

Creamy & Easy Lemon Cobbler Recipe Makes Easter Dessert Magic

My dad loves lemon meringue pie. But not having perfected my meringue skills yet, this was the dessert recipe of choice to make for him. This easy magic lemon cobbler recipe is simply delicious, without my weepy meringue. The magic is that it doesn't require stirring, but turns into a luscious cobbler with very little effort. What's not to love about that?
RECIPES
Food52

Scrambled Egg Sandwiches With Garlic Aioli

Meet your new favorite breakfast sandwich—starring soft scrambled eggs on Sara Lee Artesano’s lightly sweet, delightfully tender Brioche Hot Dog Buns, topped with an herb and garlic aioli and a dash of hot chili crisp. A handful of arugula is optional but adds a nice touch of greens to complement the rich sauce and heat of the chili. The secret to a velvety aioli is using a room temperature egg and whisking in the oil very slowly. For perfectly scrambled eggs, cook low and slow to yield a creamy, luscious texture. —Posie (Harwood) Brien.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy