A Kalispell man is being held on a $25,000 bond for allegedly stealing and selling three firearms from a house guest in 2021. Steven Salvador Reyes, 43, faces a felony theft charge in Flathead County District Court. He was booked into the county jail on April 19. His arraignment is set for May 12. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the missing firearms in late January when their owner reported them as stolen. She told deputies that she brought the guns, which are not described in court documents, with her when she moved into the home of...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO