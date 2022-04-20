ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

New Book Urges Iowans to Take ‘Long-Term View’ of Agriculture Land

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYDpg_0fEoA8Sf00

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa has a global reputation for its fertile soil and all of the agricultural products raised on it — and a new book is both a memoir and a call to action to preserve and respect that valuable ground. Professor Neil Hamilton, who recently retired after directing the Agricultural Law Center at Drake University, says he allows the land to tell its own story in his book, The Land Remains. He says he uses “the Back Forty as a narrator, to help us think about how the land may look at history and may look at our activities and how the land may think about its future.” Hamilton grew up in southern Iowa’s Adams County near Lenox. The book is available through many Iowa bookstores and the publisher, Ice Cube Press, based in North Liberty.

(File photo)

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa River One Of The Most Endangered In US

The future of one major river we have here in Eastern Iowa is in danger according to a recent list looking at the most endangered rivers in the United States. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America flowing 2,350 miles, just 100 miles short of the Missouri River that’s located on the western border of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bird Flu Found in Bremer County Turkey Flock

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture says avian influenza has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in Bremer County. Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it is the first case in the last two weeks — and he hopes that means we “won’t see the length of the outbreak be quite as long because you won’t have it moving from farm to farm.” The 30-thousand turkeys at the Bremer County facility are being destroyed to prevent the virus from spreading. This latest case means the clock resets on Iowa’s ban on live poultry exhibitions. The state needs to go 30 days without a new bird flu case before events with live birds can resume.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
North Liberty, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
Des Moines, IA
Industry
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Court: Iowa restaurants can’t collect COVID loss insurance

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says two restaurants cannot collect damages from insurance policies for losing business following the governor’s March 2020 order requiring restaurants to temporarily stop in-person dining amid rising COVID-19 cases. Jesse’s Embers and Wakonda Club, both in Des Moines, sued after their insurers denied coverage and a judge dismissed their lawsuits. The cases likely serve as a lesson to business owners who believe they’ve purchased all-risk insurance for their business thinking it would cover loss of revenue in all instances. Insurers argued there were no physical aspects to the loss so they didn’t have to pay and the court unanimously agreed.
DES MOINES, IA
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowans#Drake University#Ice Cube Press
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public

The Iowa Board of Social Work has issued an emergency order suspending the license of a central Iowa social worker — although it’s not clear based on public records why the board feels that action is warranted. The board has charged licensed social worker Joni Huntley of Des Moines with engaging in unethical conduct and […] The post Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 stimulus checks under new proposal

A new program being proposed would give some Americans stimulus checks worth $1,400 sometime this summer. The residents who would benefit are those from Washington, Iowa. These people did not get COVID stimulus checks despite dealing with hardships that the pandemic caused them. The funding would come from money given...
WASHINGTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Group demands name change for street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Black Liberation Movement is expected to call on the city council Monday. They want to rename George Flagg Parkway. An online petition has been started, pushing back against the longtime City Council member's record. It claims George Flagg would deny liquor licenses to...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy