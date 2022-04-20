ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demuth Foundation Artist Studio Tour

By Sarah Scholl
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re an art fan now is your chance to...

www.abc27.com

Norwalk Reflector

Artists' Open Studio to host 'Colors of Spring'

NORWALK — A vibrant visual show will grace Norwalk in the coming month as the Artists' Open Studio hosts its "Colors of Spring Exhibit," beginning with an opening reception Saturday. The studio is located at 32 E. Main St. in uptown Norwalk. The show, the first of its kind...
NORWALK, OH
AOL Corp

13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
DESIGN
NME

Robbie Williams to showcase his paintings at new art exhibition

Robbie Williams is set to showcase his own paintings at his first-ever art exhibition. The singer and his creative partner, Ed Godrich, will present a series of their black-and-white paintings at Sotheby’s galleries on New Bond Street, London between May 13 and May 25. They’re also curating an art...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Presents "REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION"

A group show exploring the intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth. Following British artist Felix Treadwell’s solo exhibition entitled “Gentle Creatures,” WOAW Gallery now presents “REFLECTIONS: PARTLY FICTION,” a group exhibition curated by REFLECTIONS founder Matt Black and gallery founder Kevin Poon. Inspired by abstract painters Barnett Newman, Mark Rothko, and Adolph Gottlieb’s manifesto found in the New York Times in 1943 — “It is our function as artists to make the spectator see the world our way – not his way,” the latest exhibition looks to explore the “intentional decisions of artists to tell a truth, their truth, or their idea of the truth.”
VISUAL ART
WWD

Rachel Lee Hovnanian Stages ‘Angels Listening’ Installation at Venice Art Biennale

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — Angel iconography is universal, but there’s something truly arresting in the seven cherubs created by Rachel Lee Hovnanian, cast in white bronze and silenced by two sculpted, crossed pieces of tape over their mouths. The American artist’s immersive installation, “Angels Listening,” which is being unveiled Thursday as a Collateral Event of the Venice Art Biennale and will be on view from Saturday to Nov. 27, has the angels staged around a silver confessional, dubbed the “Cathartic Box.” The artist invites viewers to write on a ribbon their most personal thoughts, whether repressed...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Bringing Collectible Indian and Arab Designs to Its Gift Shop

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dornob.com

Lisa Perry Reimagines an Artistic Past With Hamptons Scull House Restoration

Designers are often called upon to reimagine and reinterpret popular design trends, creating blueprints for the future from foundations based in history. This is especially true of architecture, as the profession itself often demands the tearing down of the old to make rise for the shiny and new. But conservation is also a virtue — especially when a project has both historical and cultural significance. In these instances, it takes an especially imaginative designer to not only see the possibilities, but reinvigorate the energy of the past while creating a vision for the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Stereogum

Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – “Heloise” (Feat. Geologist)

Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
MUSIC
Apartment Therapy

Target’s New Art Collection With Chantell Marlow And Jessi Raulet Is Oh-So Inspiring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For Target’s most recent Artist Series collaboration, the retailer partnered with artists Chantell Marlow and Jessi Raulet of EttaVee to release 20 pieces of art that are as beautiful as they are inspiring.
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

Art Deco Design for Modern Interiors

Maybe you’re drawn to the graphic detail or you gravitate towards the gilded finishes and rich materiality—the lure of Art Deco is undeniable. With a distinct aesthetic, the design harkens back to the glamor of Old Hollywood and the Roaring ‘20s. Born from a backlash against the Art Nouveau movement, a stylized genre that emulated forms found in nature, Art Deco embraced the newfound industry and technology of the day and showcased vibrant, futuristic and machine-made elements, said Allison Knizek of Allison Knizek Design in Sherman Oaks, California.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

How Triathlons Inspired Entrepreneur Marie-Pierre Stark-Flora

Click here to read the full article. All founders walk the walk, but Marie-Pierre Stark-Flora, cofounder of Herb + Flora, swims the swim, bikes the bike and runs the run. Stark-Flora, a beauty industry veteran who’s had leadership positions at L’Oréal, the Estée Lauder Cos. and Coty, among others, is also an avid triathlete, a personal passion that led to a professional reinvention.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Last January, she and fellow athlete Guillaume Herbette launched Herb + Flora, a skin care brand formulated...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Tour Cecilia Alemani’s Venice Biennale Exhibition, Coursing with Surrealist Energies and Abounding with Bodies

Click here to read the full article. At last—Venice. For the first time since 2019, La Biennale is on view in the Most Serene Republic. Cecilia Alemani, the chief curator of High Line Art in New York, is at the helm of this, the 59th edition, and she has organized a central exhibition that is a feast of breathtaking proportions. Titled “The Milk of Dreams,” after a children’s book by the artist Leonora Carrington, it includes 213 artists across the show’s two traditional locations, the Central Pavilion and the Arsenale. The vast majority of them identify as female or gender-nonconforming—a thrilling change of...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
CNET

Artists 15,000 Years Ago Painted With Fire to Make Visceral Galleries

In a toasty cave 15,000 years ago, Magdalenian people of early France gathered around a campfire and intricately carved slate-colored stones. Centuries later, archeologists excavated these artistic remnants and set them up for display in the British Museum. But for a long time, the plaques held a mystery. Some are...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

African Art in Venice Forum: a platform bringing together a multiplicity of voices

In conjunction with the opening week of the Biennale Internazionale dell’Arte di Venezia, tomorrow will start the African Art in Venice Forum (AAVF), a public and free discursive event presented every other year in Venice. The project provides a new platform to present and discuss topics related to contemporary art from Africa and its diasporas in the cultural, professional, and infrastructural context of the Venice Biennale.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Atelier Deshaus Creates Undulating Roof for Qintai Art Museum

Shanghai-based architecture practice Atelier Deshaus was inspired by topographic contours when designing its scheme for the Qintai Art Museum. Located on the side of Moon Lake in Wuhan’s Hanyang district, the building will house a multifunctional cultural centre when it completes later this year. As it enters its final stages, its impressive exterior has taken full shape, with interiors following suit.
DESIGN

