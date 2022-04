TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce's second event in their quarterly development series is all focused on giving people a second chance. GLC invited businesses from around the Greater Lafayette area to discuss the advantages of hiring what is called a "second chance" employee. People in this category of the jobs sector could be suffering from an addiction, or they may find it difficult to get a job based on their criminal history.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO