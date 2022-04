For Sincerely, Tommy founder Kai Avent-deLeon, the energy in a space has to be pure and compelling. When she and her partner began looking for a property in upstate New York last year, the couple deliberately sought out spaces that evoked a sense of serenity and grounding. Kai has lived in Brooklyn her entire adult life, but found herself feeling trapped during the pandemic lockdowns in early 2020 and seeking a respite in nature.

