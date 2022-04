Three student scientists at McNair Academic High School in Jersey City have won entry into the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair this May. The students were the top prizewinners at this year’s Jersey City Medical Center/RWJBarnabas Health STEM Showcase, which was held virtually last month due to the pandemic. Each of their projects looks at a way to make life better but in vastly different aspects.

