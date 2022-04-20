ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Highlighting VET S.A.R. with Norm Stitzel, Extraordinary Person for February 2022

wxhc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognized in February 2022 as an eXtraordinary Person, Founder and President of Veterans Search and Rescue (VET S.A.R.) Norm Stitzel...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Vet Views: Allergies are on their way!

Dr. Danielle Carey is associate veterinarian at The Animal Clinic of Walla Walla. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
WALLA WALLA, WA
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy