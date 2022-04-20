Cops to provide security as N.J. begins recreational weed sales

TRENTON, N.J. -- Recreational marijuana sales start on Thursday in the Garden State.CBS2's Meg Baker has what you need to know when it comes to pot use and your job.Cannabis may be legal, but that doesn't mean you can partake and work. Employers can prohibit it and require a drug test if work or safety is compromised.READ MORE: New Jersey dispensaries expect big turnout as recreational marijuana sales start next weekMatthew Collins is a cannabis labor and relations lawyer. He said a challenge for employers will be testing for impairment."Unlike alcohol, which there is a very easy and scientific method for...

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO