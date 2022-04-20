ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Cops to provide security as N.J. begins recreational weed sales

NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ready or not, New Jersey will step into the brave new world of legal marijuana on Thursday, with...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Where can I buy marijuana in NJ when sales start Thursday?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Customers in New Jersey interested in buying recreational marijuana will have their choice of just 13 dispensaries when legal sales begin on Thursday. Only New Jersey residents and visitors 21 or older will be eligible to purchase marijuana. Officials said the locations, which had been open to medical marijuana sales, had […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
PIX11

Blaze on: NJ residents line up at dispensary on 1st day of marijuana sales

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A decade-long fight to bring legal marijuana to New Jersey ended Thursday as the first recreational stores opened early in the morning. Seven dispensaries are authorized to start selling weed at 13 locations. The shops are scattered across the state, from Maplewood to Paterson to Vineland. Dispensaries have assured state officials […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Laws
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
CBS New York

Cannabis attorney: Employers testing for impairment will be challenging in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. -- Recreational marijuana sales start on Thursday in the Garden State.CBS2's Meg Baker has what you need to know when it comes to pot use and your job.Cannabis may be legal, but that doesn't mean you can partake and work. Employers can prohibit it and require a drug test if work or safety is compromised.READ MORE: New Jersey dispensaries expect big turnout as recreational marijuana sales start next weekMatthew Collins is a cannabis labor and relations lawyer. He said a challenge for employers will be testing for impairment."Unlike alcohol, which there is a very easy and scientific method for...
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
94.3 The Point

Parkway ramps heading to NJ shore to close for 9 months

Two ramps at Garden State Parkway Exit 105 for Route 36 will really close Tuesday night for a nine-month road project. The work was scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed at the last minute until Tuesday. The Turnpike Authority on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for a reason.
TRAFFIC
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
PIX11

NJ cannabis customers need cash to purchase marijuana

NEW JERSEY— Better have some cash to score a weed stash. New Jersey rolls out adult-use cannabis sales Thursday, but buyers will not yet be able to purchase products with a credit card since banks are federally regulated, according to a report by NJ.com. However, the House passed the SAFE Banking Act a year ago, which would […]
ECONOMY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy