After some soul-searching, some Google Chrome users realize that Firefox is the best fit for them. However, after years of working with Chrome, some users might feel trapped by the hundreds of bookmarked websites that they need. If this is you and you are wondering, "how do I import Chrome bookmarks into Firefox?" then we have excellent news. It is incredibly easy to import Chrome bookmarks into Firefox and we'll walk you through the process in a few easy steps.

COMPUTERS ・ 25 DAYS AGO