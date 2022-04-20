ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

DNA Day speaker Tom Clemente discussing agricultural technology at April 29 event

By Tyler Ellyson
unk.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY – Plant breeding and genetics expert Tom Clemente is the featured speaker for this year’s Doug Lund DNA Day at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. His lecture, “Complementing plant breeding programs with the tools of biotechnology,” is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 29 in Copeland Hall Room 142....

unknews.unk.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney, NE
Industry
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Kearney, NE
Business
State
Nebraska State
Black Enterprise

Entertainment Lawyer Lisa Bonner Wants To Guide You Through The ‘LegaliTEAS Of Entrepreneurship’

Lisa Bonner has held numerous titles throughout her career: entrepreneur, travel writer, and entertainment attorney working in film, music, television, digital, and production. Bonner, who serves as the managing attorney of Bonner Law PC, knows everything about starting a business from a legal perspective. She has represented and advised clients...
SMALL BUSINESS
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE
ZDNet

Live Bash raises $21M, plans to revolutionize performance industry with blockchain tech

Professional and amateur artists -- be they musicians, magicians, or motivational speakers -- are yearning to perform after waiting years for COVID-19 mandates to lift. However, many are limited by the cost. Entertainment technology startup Live Bash announced today that it's creating an affordable entertainment "ecosystem" to help artists get back in the spotlight.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
Slate

The Future of the Recent Flexible Work Revolution Depends on Men

Before COVID-19, Mark spent years working long hours in an office arranging business travel. It pained him that, as a divorced father, he rarely saw his preteen son. The pandemic changed that. Mark was furloughed, and then his company folded, leaving him unemployed for months and giving him time to reconnect with his son. Increased pandemic unemployment insurance payments meant he could pay his bills without stress and take time to look for another good job, not just the first one he could find.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Webinar: Improving Health Equity and Access Through Telehealth and New Technologies

While telehealth reflects the power of technology to transform healthcare delivery in areas like mental health, addiction recovery, nutrition counseling, and preventive and chronic care, achieving health equity remains a challenge. Insufficient broadband coverage, language barriers and a lack of access to devices, private spaces and accessibility options for people with disabilities are just some of the obstacles for patients. Providers, too, must address questions like how best to use these evolving technologies, preserve patient privacy, improve interoperability (patient data sharing) between providers, set payment structures and effectively integrate telehealth into workflow and electronic health records. Our panel of experts will look at how health systems can tackle these challenges effectively to tap the potential of telehealth and virtual platforms to improve care delivery to traditionally underserved populations.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

The Dawn of a New Era of Digital Twin Diagnostics

The following article is an opinion piece written by Benedikt von Thuengen. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. You can't put a price on your health. But you can certainly add up...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Agricultural Technology#Maize#Unl

Comments / 0

Community Policy