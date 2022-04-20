Tom Parker was laid to rest by his bandmates Wednesday in an emotional funeral in London.
The surviving four members of The Wanted, Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes, were photographed carrying the late singer’s casket.
Parker died on March 30 at age 33 after more than a year of battling terminal brain cancer.
Aside from his boy band, One Direction member Liam Payne was also spotted at the service, which was held at St. Francis of Assisi church.
Although the funeral was private, Parker’s wife, Kelsey Parker, invited fans to join friends and family during a horse-drawn hearse procession into...
