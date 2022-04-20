ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deacon
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Bass Player Tim Feerick Has Died

Dance Gavin Dance are mourning the loss of their longtime bassist, Tim Feerick, who died on Wednesday (April 13), as the band revealed in a statement. Feerick, who plays the bass guitar on Dance Gavin Dance's latest album, last year's Afterburner, had maintained membership in the group for the past decade after joining in 2009 but leaving the following year. He returned to the post-hardcore band in 2012, supplanting bassist Eric Lodge.
ROCK MUSIC
Page Six

Tom Parker’s Wanted bandmates carry his coffin at emotional funeral

Tom Parker was laid to rest by his bandmates Wednesday in an emotional funeral in London. The surviving four members of The Wanted, Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes, were photographed carrying the late singer’s casket. Parker died on March 30 at age 33 after more than a year of battling terminal brain cancer. Aside from his boy band, One Direction member Liam Payne was also spotted at the service, which was held at St. Francis of Assisi church. Although the funeral was private, Parker’s wife, Kelsey Parker, invited fans to join friends and family during a horse-drawn hearse procession into...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy