ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Uber driver accused of kidnapping rider in Bourne

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOURNE – An Uber driver is accused of kidnapping after allegedly refusing to drop off a...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bourne, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Bourne, MA
Crime & Safety
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
freightwaves.com

Family sues Amazon after truck crash kills Maine fisherman

The family of a Maine commercial fisherman who was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery driver in July 2020 has filed a negligence lawsuit against the online retail giant. In the suit filed Monday in Sagadahoc County Superior Court, Misty Fisher and her three children of Woolwich, Maine, also name the driver, Nasser Tibaijuka of Waltham, Massachusetts, and several affiliated trucking companies with a history of safety violations.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Get Out#The State Police Barracks#Capecod Com
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Sherri Papini's Husband Files for Divorce, Days After Her Guilty Plea in Kidnapping Hoax

The husband of Sherri Papini, the California mom who falsely claimed she'd been kidnapped while out jogging in 2016, filed for divorce on Wednesday, online court records show. The Sacramento Bee was the first to report the divorce. Online court records in Shasta County, Calif. indicate Keith Papini is the petitioner and Sherri Papini is the respondent in the case, which is classified as a "dissolution with minor children." In the filing, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Keith Papini asks for custody of the pair's two children.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy